Jess Lee Ollis, age 75, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Born January 22, 1945 in Avery County, North Carolina, Jess was the first son of the late Boyd Otis Ollis and the late Rosa Lee Carpenter Ollis.







In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Joe Ollis, son-in-law Ron Brunnemer, and brother-in-law Ted Burleson.







Jess leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 35 years, Ira; Children, Genia Brunnemer and Zach (Bethany) Ollis; Siblings, Jack (Glenna) Ollis, Janice Ingram, Julia Burleson; Grandchildren, Jessica Brunnemer and Keith Brunnemer; Great-granddaughter Harper Lee Cawthorn; several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, a grumpy old cat, and a 1985 Ford Tractor.







Services for Jess Lee Ollis will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Newland, NC.







In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local American Legion or Humane Society.



