Mr. Jesse Lewis Holden, 47 of Charlotte, passed away on Monday March 18, 2019 at Levine & Dickson. Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon Friday March 22, 2019 at Grier Memorial Chapel 115 John McCarroll Avenue Charlotte NC 28216. Visitation 11:00 AM-12 Noon. Interment will immediately follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Grier Funeral Service Inc. entrusted with arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Lewis Holden.
Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 21, 2019