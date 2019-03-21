Jesse Lewis Holden

Mr. Jesse Lewis Holden, 47 of Charlotte, passed away on Monday March 18, 2019 at Levine & Dickson. Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon Friday March 22, 2019 at Grier Memorial Chapel 115 John McCarroll Avenue Charlotte NC 28216. Visitation 11:00 AM-12 Noon. Interment will immediately follow at Sharon Memorial Park. Grier Funeral Service Inc. entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 21, 2019
