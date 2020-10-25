Jesse Robinson Hicks, 92, passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 at Southminster in Charlotte. Robin was born in Florence, South Carolina, the youngest son of Elijah Maxie Hicks and Jessie Belle Bryant Hicks.
At the young age of 16, Robin moved from the rural town of Florence, SC, to Chapel Hill to attend The University of North Carolina. After graduating from UNC, Robin attended medical school at University of Virginia, and went on to specialize in orthopedics, an area of medicine he loved and practiced for 40 years.
Robin had an impressive professional career. He served as president of both The Nalle Clinic and the Board of Deacons at Myers Park Baptist. He was the inspiration for the design and building of OrthoCarolinas' Randolph Road location, originally called The Charlotte Spine Center. He loved being a surgeon, and he developed a specialty in treating lumbar disc injuries.
At sixteen Robin met Julia Clardy. They exchanged cards and letters for seven years before finally marrying. Robin's greatest joy was spending time with Julia, the love of his life. Julia and Robin loved and cared for each other throughout their 67-year marriage.
Robin had a passion for music - especially choral music - and for 35 years he added his rich bass voice to the Myers Park Baptist choir along with Julia. He also loved gardening with Julia and could often be found in the garden on Saturday afternoons. Turning the difficult Piedmont red clay into good dirt, became a decades-long project, culminating in the planting of 200 azaleas in a single season. Finally, Robin loved sports, especially tennis and golf. He would often joke that he loved playing any sport with a ball. He played tennis regularly into his mid-80s; his nickname on the court was "Ironman."
Robin is survived by his daughters, Robin Leigh Hicks (David) and Julia "Julie/Julianah" Carolyn Hicks (Chip); and grandchildren, Jessie Rose CarrÃ©, Jacquelyn Marie O'Daly and Stephanie Hicks O'Daly (Tait). He also leaves behind his sisters-in-law Peggy Hicks, Edith Hicks and Frances Clardy; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved very much.
In addition to his parents, Robin was preceded in death by his wife, Julia; and their son, Stephen Carlisle Hicks.
The family expresses its deep gratitude to Southminster, Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, and all the caregivers who provided care, love and support throughout these last years, most especially Vivian Williams and Kya Lee-Herron, RN.
A private graveside service was held; a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to a charity of the donor's choice
