Jessica, age 39 of Charlotte, passed Thu, July 2, 2020. She was born in Sarasota, Florida on March 12, 1981 to Bill and Cindy Wentz; Jessica attended North Carolina State University where she graduated with a bachelor's degree. She worked as a project manager and HR coordinator.
Jessica will always be remembered as a wonderful, sweet, and caring person who enjoyed being around her family. She always found great joy in helping those around her.
She is survived by her daughter, Ava Blake; father and mother, Bill and Cindy Wentz; brother, Kyle Wentz; and grandparents, Bill and Betty Gardner.
Family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful friends and family that supported her throughout her life. She will be missed dearly.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or via their website at alz.org
.