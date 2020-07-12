1/
Jessica Marie Wentz
1981 - 2020
Jessica, age 39 of Charlotte, passed Thu, July 2, 2020. She was born in Sarasota, Florida on March 12, 1981 to Bill and Cindy Wentz; Jessica attended North Carolina State University where she graduated with a bachelor's degree. She worked as a project manager and HR coordinator.

Jessica will always be remembered as a wonderful, sweet, and caring person who enjoyed being around her family. She always found great joy in helping those around her.

She is survived by her daughter, Ava Blake; father and mother, Bill and Cindy Wentz; brother, Kyle Wentz; and grandparents, Bill and Betty Gardner.

Family would like to give a special thanks to the wonderful friends and family that supported her throughout her life. She will be missed dearly.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or via their website at alz.org.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews, NC 28104
704-846-3771
