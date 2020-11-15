1/
Jessie Lee Brown
1940 - 2020
Mrs. Jessie Lee Brown
November 11, 1940 - November 10, 2020
Kannapolis, North Carolina - Jessie Lee Poindexter Brown, 79, of Kannapolis, passed away Nov. 10, 2020. Born Nov. 11, 1940 in Wilkes County, she was the daughter of the late Howard Ernest and Era Wagoner Poindexter.
Jessie was co-owner of Tool World with her husband Roy. She was a member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church.
Aside from her husband, Roy Lee Brown, she is survived by her sister, Ila May Shumate of North Wilkesboro. Aside from her parents, Jessie was preceded in death by her sisters, Doris Yates and Brenda Lucas.
Service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery.
Memorials to a charity of the donor's choice.
www.whitleysfuneralhome.com


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Salisbury National Cemetery
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Memories & Condolences
November 13, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends. May you be comforted by our loving God during this very sad time, John 3:16.
