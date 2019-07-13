Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Marie (Muse) Holland. View Sign Service Information Carothers Funeral Home 412 South Main Street Stanley , NC 281642015 (704)-263-2631 Send Flowers Obituary

Jessie Marie Muse Gibson Holland, age 88, went to be with Lord and Savior at her residence in Dallas on Thursday ~ July 11, 2019. Jessie worked at Citizens Bank, BB&T Bank and PNC Bank for many, many years. She worked with her husband William Holland (attorney at law) for over 20 years. She was a calm, gentle lady who had the intuition to see and solve problems in an elegant manner. Jessie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who is going to be greatly missed.



Those left behind to cherish Jessie's memories and carry on her legacy are her daughter: Elizabeth "Beth" Gibson Starnes of Dallas, North Carolina; one son and daughter in law: Steve and Becky Gibson of Lincolnton, North Carolina; three grandsons: Justin Keith Starnes and wife Paula, Christopher Thomas Starnes, Stephen Matthew Gibson and wife Jocelyn; four great grandchildren: KaLeigh, Devon, Kaytalin and Kara; one step great grandson: Harrison.



Jessie was the daughter of the late Horace and Arizona Muse. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Thomas Merritt Gibson who passed in 1986 and William Holland who passed in 2016, along with several brothers and sisters.



A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday ~ July 14, 2019 at Dallas Baptist Church, 402 West Trade Street, Dallas, North Carolina with Reverend Scott Henson delivering words of comfort and hope to Jessie's family and friends.



Graveside and committal will follow in Long Creek Memorial Cemetery, 210 Long Creek Church Road, Dallas, North Carolina.



The family will receive guests from 5:00 PM ~ 7:00 PM, Saturday ~ July 13, 2019 at Dallas Funeral Home, 212 West Trade Street, Dallas, North Carolina.



Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Jessie's guestbook at



Dallas Funeral Home is compassionately serving the family of Jessie Marie Gibson Holland.

