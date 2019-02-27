Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Ridenhour Miller. View Sign

Jessie Miller, 63, passed away surrounded by her loving family in Charlotte, NC, on February 23, 2019.



Jessie is survived by her husband of 42 years Robert Miller, daughter Christy Crabtree (John), daughter Sara Harding (Chris), sister Mary Troxler (Jerry), and brother Ray Ridenhour (Jeanette).



Jessie was born on August 23, 1955, in Burlington, NC, to Lester and Pennie Ridenhour. She graduated from Appalachian State University in 1976, where she met and fell in love with Robert. Shortly after, they moved to Charlotte and began their careers as devoted teachers. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters.



Jessie and Robert laughed at the same jokes, enjoyed sharing a good meal, and were inseparable in countless ways. Jessie loved sitting under the umbrella at the beach, spending time with her family and friends, and getting the best deal in town. She was an amazing cook, known to make all of the family favorites at family gatherings and Holidays. Jessie took joy in putting her family's needs before her own, never missing out on an activity that her daughters participated in.



The family would like to express gratitude to all of the staff at Novant Health Cancer Specialists (Matthews), Novant Health Presbyterian Center, and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. We would especially like to thank our Cancer Care Navigator, Pam Gwaltney, for the love, support, and resources provided during this difficult time.



A Visitation from 10:00-11:00 and a Memorial Service at 11:00 will be officiated by Reverend Jerry Woolery at Cornerstone Baptist Church on Thursday, February 28, 2019. All guests are invited to a luncheon hosted by the family from Rockstore BBQ (Mint Hill) immediately following the service in the Family Life Center at Cornerstone.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Colon Cancer Coalition to support Rear in Gear (Charlotte) at



Condolences may be offered at

7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road

Charlotte , NC 28227

7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte , NC 28227
(704) 545-4864

