Jewel Jenkins, 65, of Charlotte, a retired NYPD detective and a retired SC Bureau of Protective Service Police Officer, a beloved family man, a fighter, and a true hero transcended peacefully from 9-11 related cancer on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Jewel was born May 3, 1955 in New York City to the late Mr. Russell Jenkins and Mrs. Lula Mae Harris Jenkins.
Jewel loved the Lord. He confessed his faith and was baptized at an early age at Bethany Baptist Church, New York, New York.
Jewel will be remembered as a gentle man who was devoted to family and friends, for his generosity, love of technology and cars, and his great sense of humor. Jewel was a warm, genuine, loving person who would light up any room.
He graduated from Chelsea Vocational High School. He attended John Jay College of Criminal Justice.
Jewel served with the New York Police Department from 1982 to 2002, starting his career as a Housing Authority Police Officer and retiring as a Detective. Jewel retired from the NYPD in 2002 and relocated to Columbia, South Carolina.
Not one to sit idly by, Jewel joined the Richland County Police Department in 2002. Jewel met the love of life, Clarice Hampton Jenkins and got married on June 29, 2003. In 2007 Jewel joined the South Carolina Bureau of Protective Services. In 2011, God blessed Jewel and Clarice with their greatest gift, their son, Jace, of the home. Jewel decided to retire in 2011 and take care of his baby boy.
Jewel is now soaring in heaven with his parents and siblings, Gretchen Mason and Warren Jenkins.
Jewel will be remembered by his wife, Clarice Hampton Jenkins. He was the father of Jewel Bobby (Margie Pooler) Jenkins of South Ozone Park, New York, Kristofer Matthew Jenkins of Ridgewood, New York, and Jace Xavier Jenkins of the home, as well as four grandchildren, Jada Powell, Anthony Powell, Jewel Marlon Jenkins of South Ozone Park, New York and Isaiah Sean Jenkins of Waterbury, Connecticut.
Jewel will be missed by his siblings Barbara Saunders-Adams of Hackensack, New Jersey, Joyce Alston of Sumter, South Carolina, and Faith (Tyrone) Alston of Rembert, South Carolina. Jewel will be missed by his Parents-in-Love, Rev. Charlie L. and Katherine T. Hampton of Pinewood, South Carolina, his Grandmother-in-Love, Minnie L. Billy of Pinewood, South Carolina, and Sister-in-Love, Charlene (Rosevelt LaShong) Robinson of Hopkins, South Carolina, his Goddaughter, Destiny Monae Sinkler, Sumter, South Carolina, and a host of aunts in love, uncles in love, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Hartsell Funeral Home Harrisburg. The funeral service will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm. The services will be officiated by Rev. Dr. Franklin Watkins, Senior Pastor. Entombment will follow at the Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis at Hwy. 29N at I85, Exit 58, Concord.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Harrisburg is serving the Jenkins family.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 28, 2020.