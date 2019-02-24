Jeweldine Brown Martin, 89, of Charlotte NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, February 20, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. Jewel was a dedicated wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Please visit gaskinservices.com for complete obituary and service information.
Gaskin Funeral Services
14617 West Lawyers Rd.
Matthews, NC 28104
(704) 882-6733
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 24, 2019