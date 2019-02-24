Jeweldine Brown "Jewel" Martin (1929 - 2019)
Jeweldine Brown Martin, 89, of Charlotte NC, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, February 20, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family. Jewel was a dedicated wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Please visit gaskinservices.com for complete obituary and service information.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 24, 2019
