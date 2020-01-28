Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jewell Ann (Jackson) West. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Send Flowers Obituary

Jewell Jackson West, 81, stepped into heaven on January 25, 2020. She was born in Sampson County to Almond Lloyd Jackson and Gladys Sinclair Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Otho Leon West, Jr. Jewell was a loving mother of four daughters, a son, eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and another on the way. Her passions were cooking, caring for her family while working as a hairstylist for 30 years. Jewell was an active and devoted member of Durham Memorial Baptist Church for more than 50 years where she participated in the Joy Sunday School Class and Ladies Bible Study. She also attended the Ladies Circle at Pleasant Grove UMC. She also enjoyed card club and bingo with friends. A service to celebrate Jewell's life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Durham Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be held at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. The family will greet friends, during an informal gathering, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to Durham Memorial Baptist Church, 1601 Toddville Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting

