Jewell Taylor Hammer MATTHEWS, NC - Jewell passed away peacefully at her home in Matthews, NC on October 11, 2019. She was a devoted member of Shiloh Truelight Church in Mint Hill. She spent her time volunteering with the church after retiring as a credit manager for 30 yrs. Jewell is preceded in death by her husband William (Sonny) Hammer. She is survived by four children, Sandra (Duane) Mullis, Kim (Bruce) Bowers, Joy (Jeff) Lowery, and Mike Hammer. Additionally she is survived by two brothers Wayne (Marilyn) Taylor and Buren Taylor. She has nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Jewell's funeral will be handled by Shiloh Truelight Church in Mint Hill on October 12, 2019 at 4:00 pm. We extend a special thank you to Hospice of Union County and to our great caregivers who took such wonderful loving care of our mother. In Lieu of flowers donations from those wishing to remember Jewell may be made to Shiloh Truelight Church or Hospice of Union County.

