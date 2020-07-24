1/1
Jewell Lambert Chapman
1925 - 2020
Jewell Lambert Chapman of Charlotte, NC departed this life on June 9, 2020. She was the wife of Ira T. Chapman, Jr. who predeceased her in May 2016. They had married in 1944 while he was serving as a Marine. They were the parents of eight children, twins, James and John predeceased them in 1954. Jewell was a graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis. She loved reading and had special love for poetry. She will be missed for her bright spirit and love for her family. When she was younger, she was a member of the Baptist Church in Charlotte. She is survived by Nancy and her husband Sloan Crayton; Tom Chapman and his partner Debbie Castagna; David Chapman and his wife Linda; Carole and her husband Kem Wall; Charles Chapman and his wife Colleen; and Richard Chapman and his wife Kellie. She is also survived by her sister, Hazel Lambert Hampton, (Mrs. Gene Hampton). She was the daughter of William Albert Lambert and his wife, Sarah Ellen Huneycutt Lambert. Her brother, Cecil Van Lambert and her sister Ruth Lambert Morgan (Mrs. Zeb Morgan) predeceased her.

She leaves behind 14 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
