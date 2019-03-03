Jewell McConnell

Mrs. Jewell McConnell, 81, passed away on January 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 6230 Trinity Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 in the Family Life Center with memorial service at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Trinity United Methodist Cemetery Fund. James Funeral Home is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com

