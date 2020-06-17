Jill Morrison Nierenberg, daughter of the late Jane Morrison Harris Nierenberg and the late Jay R. Nierenberg and granddaughter of the late Brevard Ervin Harris, Jr. and Virginia Morrison Harris, died June 15, 2020 after a brief illness in Charlotte, NC. She was a descendent of two signors of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence: John Foard and Neil Morrison; and Dr. Charles Harris, pioneer physician and founder of the first medical school in North Carolina at Favoni, and original Harris land grant in the Poplar Tent area. She was educated in the Concord school system and was an alumna of Vardell Hall in Red Springs, North Carolina, where she lettered in golf and tennis. Jill attended UNCC where she majored in business. Over the years, Jill managed her family's real estate holdings mostly in Concord. Jill made her debut in Raleigh at the Terpsichorean Ball and was a member of the North Carolina Society of the Colonial Dames of America. A life-long athlete, Jill was an avid runner for many years, completing both the Charlotte and Marine Corps marathons. She was a lover of travel and mission work and combined the two often on mission trips with several local Concord churches.



A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord.



Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 789, Concord, NC 28026 or to the Jane H. Nierenberg and Jill M. Nierenberg Endowed Book Fund at the Library of Davidson College, PO Box 7200, Davidson, NC 28035.



Wilkinson Funeral Home in Concord is assisting the Nierenberg family.



