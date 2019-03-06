Jim Harmon Starnes, 81, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was born October 16, 1937 in Union County, NC son of the late Marvin & Kate Harmon Starnes, he is also preceded in death by two brothers; Patrick "Pat" Starnes, M.H. Starnes, and a sister Nell S. Starnes.
Jim was retired owner of J & S Plumbing Contractors.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Mineral Springs United Methodist Church, 5915 Old Waxhaw-Monroe Road, Monroe NC, 28112. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM in the sanctuary.
Jim is survived by his loving wife Nell P. Starnes, a son Marvin Keith Starnes, wife Rebecca, a sister-in-law Rebecca H. Starnes, a brother B.L. Starnes, a sister Jody Batson, two grandchildren Drake and Willa Starnes
Memorials may be made to Mineral Springs United Methodist Church, PO Box 67, Mineral Springs, NC 28108
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 6, 2019