Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Rea. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jim Rea April 28, 1932 - September 23, 2019 CHARLOTTE - Jim Rea was a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy. After completing flight school, he was stationed in Norfolk, VA and became an aircraft carrier flight instructor with tours of the Mediterranean Ocean. His last post before becoming a naval reservist was as an admiral's aide in the Atlantic Fleet. His interest in naval aviation experience provided him civilian career opportunities in airport design planning and accident expert witness with various engineering firms in Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago and Charlotte. He was a football fan and avid golfer. He leaves behind two sons, Jason and Jeff, and four grandchildren, Erich, Mark, Viviane and Christopher.

Jim Rea April 28, 1932 - September 23, 2019 CHARLOTTE - Jim Rea was a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy. After completing flight school, he was stationed in Norfolk, VA and became an aircraft carrier flight instructor with tours of the Mediterranean Ocean. His last post before becoming a naval reservist was as an admiral's aide in the Atlantic Fleet. His interest in naval aviation experience provided him civilian career opportunities in airport design planning and accident expert witness with various engineering firms in Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago and Charlotte. He was a football fan and avid golfer. He leaves behind two sons, Jason and Jeff, and four grandchildren, Erich, Mark, Viviane and Christopher. Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close