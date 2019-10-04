Jim Rea April 28, 1932 - September 23, 2019 CHARLOTTE - Jim Rea was a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy. After completing flight school, he was stationed in Norfolk, VA and became an aircraft carrier flight instructor with tours of the Mediterranean Ocean. His last post before becoming a naval reservist was as an admiral's aide in the Atlantic Fleet. His interest in naval aviation experience provided him civilian career opportunities in airport design planning and accident expert witness with various engineering firms in Boston, Houston, Los Angeles, Chicago and Charlotte. He was a football fan and avid golfer. He leaves behind two sons, Jason and Jeff, and four grandchildren, Erich, Mark, Viviane and Christopher.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 4, 2019