Jimmie B. Huggins, 96, a resident of Belhaven and formerly of Charlotte, NC and Ocean Isle Beach, NC died on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home.
A celebration of his life will be at 2:00pm Wednesday, October 7th at the home, 519 E. Water Street, Belhaven with family visitation from 1:00pm to 2:00pm prior to the service. The graveside service will immediately follow at Belhaven Community Cemetery with military honors and assistance from the North Carolina Patriot Guard. The family will again receive friends following the graveside service at the home.
Online condolences may be offered to the family by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com
Paul Funeral Home of Belhaven, NC is serving the Huggins family.