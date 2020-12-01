1/1
Jimmy McCurdy
1941 - 2020
Jimmy McCurdy
November 28, 1941 - November 28, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Jimmy Clifford McCurdy, age 79 of Charlotte, formerly of Taylorsville passed away at his residence on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Born November 28, 1941 to the late Clifford and Hazel Miller McCurdy in Alexander County.
Mr. McCurdy will Lie-in-State Tuesday, December 1, 2020 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm. and Wednesday, December 2 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm and Thursday, Dec 3 from 9:00 am – 2:00 pm. A funeral service will be conducted at Alexander Funeral Service on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Rev. Mickey Moree will officiate.
Mr. McCurdy is survived by his wife of 20 years Tina Lynne Lawing, daughters: Vickie Jolly (Vince), Mitzie McCurdy, son: Clifford McCurdy and fiancé Jodi Smith. One sister, Barbara Foshee and significate other Hubert Laumen, two granddaughters: Reagan and Maggie Jolly, four beloved cats, and numerous special friends.
The family request that in Lieu of flowers donations be made to Friends of the Hunley @ 1250 Supply Street, Charleston, S.C. 29405, American Diabetes Association @ 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA. 22202,or the Alexander County Animal Shelter @ 116 Waggin Trail, Taylorsville, NC 28681.
Services have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service, were condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
DEC
2
Lying in State
09:00 - 05:00 PM
DEC
3
Lying in State
09:00 - 02:00 PM
DEC
3
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
Funeral services provided by
Alexander Funeral & Cremation Service Inc
193 N Carolina Hwy 16 N
Taylorsville, NC 28681
(828) 635-8002
