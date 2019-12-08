Guest Book View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Visitation 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Ave. Mount Holly , NC View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

In the early morning hours of Friday, December 6, the gates of Heaven opened and welcomed home Jimmy Reid Rollins, Sr. He was born on Friday, March 17, 1944 in Mecklenburg County to the late Johnnie and Helen Rollins. Jimmy graduated from Harding High School in 1962 and attended Virginia Poly Technical Institute on a football scholarship. After graduation on November 12, 1966, he married his sweetheart, Carolyn Parris. Jim worked for Duke Power for 32 years, in the Charlotte Region. After retiring, Jim spent his time with his family, working on his honey to-do list and taking care of his cat, Boots. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Carolyn Parris Rollins; daughter, Susan Rollins Crane (Jeff) of Belmont; son, Jimmy Reid Rollins, Jr. (Cindy) of Gastonia; granddaughter, Hollie Crane Case (Derek) of Norfolk, VA; great-granddaughter, Adelaide Payne Case of Norfolk, VA; siblings, Betty Rollins Moss of Huntersville and Jerry Lynn Rollins of Georgia; sisters-in-law, Cathy Parris of Marvin, NC, Linda Parris Tanner (Charles) of Thomasville, NC and Renee Lopez (Joey) of Lincolnton, NC. He was preceded in death by his brother, Johnnie H. Rollins, Jr. of Monroe, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gaston County Animal Shelter, 922 Leisure Ln., Dallas, NC 28034 or Hospice & Palliative Care Lincoln County, 900 Donita Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092. The family will receive friends from 5:30 pm until 7:30 pm on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 375 Woodlawn Ave., Mount Holly, NC 28120. The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly with burial following at Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, 1504 West Sugar Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting

