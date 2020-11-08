1/1
October 20, 1940 - November 5, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Jo Alexander, 80, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2020. She was born on October 20, 1940 to William and Emily Kerley.
Jo grew up in Mooresville, NC, attended High Point College and graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught 3rd grade in CMS for 11 years. She then went on to study college level piano at Queens University with plans to become a piano teacher.
She was an accomplished pianist, a tennis player, and an excellent on-line scrabble player. She loved to cook and her skills in the kitchen led her to start a "Gourmet" dinner club which has been going strong for 45 years. She loved to travel to near and faraway places and especially enjoyed spending time at Folly Beach. She cherished holidays spent with extended family. And, she loved each and every one of her Pekinese.
Family took first place for Jo and she always won "Mom of the Year" award from Kim and David. She raised a family who love each other and her. With a huge heart and beautiful spirit, she was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and friend. Friends and family have described Jo as courageous, strong, persevering, patient, loyal, thoughtful, and kind. She was and always will be a bright light for all.
Special appreciation to Dr. Michael Johnson at Perspective Health and Wellness for his ongoing care for Jo, and to the fine staff at Hospice House, Aldersgate for the kindness and love they gave to Jo and her family.
Jo is survived by her husband, David (Mac) Alexander; daughter, Kimberly Alexander Bogert; son, David Alexander (Ann); and grandchildren, David (Mac)Alexander, John Alexander, Alexander Bogert, Finnian Bogert.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. A memorial service, with limited seating, will be held at Myers Park Presbyterian Church, 2501 Oxford Pl, Charlotte, NC on Thursday, November 12 at 2pm. The service will also be live streamed.
A reception will be held to honor Jo's life at the Alexander's home. All are welcome. Drop-in between 4-6pm.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Alexander's home
NOV
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Myers Park Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
