Jo Ann Lindley (1948 - 2019)
Obituary
Jo Ann Lindley passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 4, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 71 years old.

Jo was a native of Chicago, IL, where she met her husband of 50 years while he was serving in the US Navy, stationed at Great Lakes Naval Training Center. A lifelong homemaker, Jo enjoyed beach trips with her grandchildren and playing with her pets. She was a lifelong collector of Snoopy's and simply enjoyed spending time with her husband and family.

She is survived by her husband, Carey Lindley; sons, Ryan Lindley and wife, Suzanne, and Andrew Lindley and wife, Michelle; and five grandsons, Jonathon, Jacob, Connor, Tyler and Drew Lindley.

Friends are invited to a gathering with the family from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, Monday, October 7, at McEwen Funeral Service, Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 6, 2019
