Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ann Wilson. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Ann Wilson, 87, of Concord, North Carolina, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019.



Jo Ann was the only child of Homer T. Ballard and Frances Marie Gray and was born on June 11, 1932 in Hopkinsville, KY. She was raised by her Mother and Stepfather Hugh W. Bell, Sr. and a paternal Grandmother, Nora Ballard of Cadiz, KY. She graduated from Knoxville Central High School, attended Carson Newman College and graduated from Knoxville Business College. She was working for Rust Engineering Company in Oak Ridge, TN when she met her husband, Arthur Wilson and they were wed in 1955. In 1965 her husband was transferred to Charlotte.



Jo Ann was an avid golfer along with her husband. Her greatest claim to fame was that she had two hole-in-ones and three club championships. She was very involved in her church, Hopewell Presbyterian in Huntersville, NC. Jo Ann served as Circle Chairman, Moderator of the Women of the Church and in 2002, was honored with the Honorary Life Membership of Presbyterian Women. She especially loved the Bazaar Group and pieced many quilts to be auctioned at their yearly bazaar.



After her husband retired, they traveled extensively, missing only three states while collecting antique clocks. Jo Ann and her husband loved sports, particularly KY basketball for Art was a graduate from the University of Kentucky. Jo Ann dearly loved pets and in her lifetime had five dogs and two cats.



Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Arthur Wilson, her Mother, Frances Marie Gray Bell, her Father, Homer T. Ballard, and her Stepfather, Hugh W. Bell, Sr.



Jo Ann is survived by her half-bothers Bill and Tom Ballard, her stepsister Elizabeth Bell Rich, and her step-nephew Colonel Larry Bell and his wife Sandy. She is also survived by her second cousins Beth Moss Harvey and her husband Wayne and Chip Moss and his wife Janie. In addition, Jo Ann is survived by lots of friends and neighbors who helped her in life since the death of her husband, especially Linda Horde and Linda Kelley both of Concord.



Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Huntersville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 10500 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, NC 28078.



James Funeral Home is assisting the family,





Jo Ann Wilson, 87, of Concord, North Carolina, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, July 4, 2019.Jo Ann was the only child of Homer T. Ballard and Frances Marie Gray and was born on June 11, 1932 in Hopkinsville, KY. She was raised by her Mother and Stepfather Hugh W. Bell, Sr. and a paternal Grandmother, Nora Ballard of Cadiz, KY. She graduated from Knoxville Central High School, attended Carson Newman College and graduated from Knoxville Business College. She was working for Rust Engineering Company in Oak Ridge, TN when she met her husband, Arthur Wilson and they were wed in 1955. In 1965 her husband was transferred to Charlotte.Jo Ann was an avid golfer along with her husband. Her greatest claim to fame was that she had two hole-in-ones and three club championships. She was very involved in her church, Hopewell Presbyterian in Huntersville, NC. Jo Ann served as Circle Chairman, Moderator of the Women of the Church and in 2002, was honored with the Honorary Life Membership of Presbyterian Women. She especially loved the Bazaar Group and pieced many quilts to be auctioned at their yearly bazaar.After her husband retired, they traveled extensively, missing only three states while collecting antique clocks. Jo Ann and her husband loved sports, particularly KY basketball for Art was a graduate from the University of Kentucky. Jo Ann dearly loved pets and in her lifetime had five dogs and two cats.Jo Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Arthur Wilson, her Mother, Frances Marie Gray Bell, her Father, Homer T. Ballard, and her Stepfather, Hugh W. Bell, Sr.Jo Ann is survived by her half-bothers Bill and Tom Ballard, her stepsister Elizabeth Bell Rich, and her step-nephew Colonel Larry Bell and his wife Sandy. She is also survived by her second cousins Beth Moss Harvey and her husband Wayne and Chip Moss and his wife Janie. In addition, Jo Ann is survived by lots of friends and neighbors who helped her in life since the death of her husband, especially Linda Horde and Linda Kelley both of Concord.Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Hopewell Presbyterian Church in Huntersville.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 10500 Beatties Ford Road, Huntersville, NC 28078.James Funeral Home is assisting the family, www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close