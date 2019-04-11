Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo-Anne Personette. View Sign

Jo-Anne (Jody) Speck Personette, born on November 26, 1929 to Hines and Maud (Tingle) Speck in Louisville, Kentucky. Jody graduated from Franklin College in Franklin, Indiana where she met Glenn B. Personette, whom she married in 1951. Glenn and Jody had four children, David, Donald, Suzanne, and Amy. Jody spent her working career in real estate. Jody was a devoted member of the Episcopal Church, where she served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister both at St. Martin's in Charlotte, and later at St. Stephen's in North Myrtle Beach after she and Glenn retired to Carolina Shores, NC in 1995. Glenn passed away in 2002. She later met Raymond Gosciniak and they married in 2005. The couple relocated to the Chateau de Notre Dame Assisted Living in New Orleans. When Ray died in January 2019, Jody's daughter, Amy, moved Jody to Boone, NC. On April 3, 2019, following complications from pneumonia, our beloved Jody died at Watauga Medical Center with her family all around her. She was 89 years old. Jo-Anne was pre-deceased by her sister, Joyce Parsons. She is survived by David, Donald (Debbie DiGilio), Suzanne (Ken Peterkin), Amy Carson (Johnny), and grandchildren Isaac Personette, Jessica and Marissa Personette, Abraham Peterkin, Jacob and Darcy Carson, sister-in-law Donna Anderson, and 4 nieces and 1 nephew. Services will be held on Friday, April 17th at 5:00 pm in N. Myrtle Beach at St. Stephens Episcopal Church.



