Jo-Anne (Jody) Speck Personette, born on November 26, 1929 to Hines and Maud (Tingle) Speck in Louisville, Kentucky. Jody graduated from Franklin College in Franklin, Indiana where she met Glenn B. Personette, whom she married in 1951. Glenn and Jody had four children, David, Donald, Suzanne, and Amy, who survive her. When Glenn passed away in 2002, she later met Raymond Gosciniak and they married in 2005. Jody died at Watauga Medical Center with her family all around her at 89 years old. Services will be held on Friday, May 17th at 5:00 pm in N. Myrtle Beach at St. Stephens Episcopal Church.
Note: This is a correction in the date of the service previously advertised.
