Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Audrey (Sherrill) Holbrooks. View Sign

Jo Audrey Sherrill Holbrooks, age 87, of Sage Court, Denver died Friday, February 8, 2019. Her funeral will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. John Yeager officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Monday in the Family Life Center of Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church prior to the service. Mrs. Holbrooks was born on May 27, 1931 to the late William Ralph Sherrill and Jessie Lee Howard Sherrill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Junior Holbrooks, her brother, Murray Sherrill and her sister, Gail Sherrill. Mrs. Holbrooks was retired from Southern Manufacturing.She is survived by her two sons, Gary Holbrooks and wife, Susan of Oak Island and Mark Holbrooks and wife, Julie of Lincolnton; her daughter, Cindy H. Arundel of Mooresville; her three brothers, Richard Sherrill and wife, Elaine, Jim Sherrill and wife, Janet and Tony Sherrill and wife, Sue; her sister, Barbara Sifford and husband, Jim and her sister-in-law, Martha Sherrill. Grandchildren were always special to her and included Bryan and Donna Ross, Scott and Ginger Ross, Chris and Chandra Holbrooks, Julie and Scott Smith, Beth and Pete Key, Holly and Matthew Watson, Robbie and Lauren Poston and 15 greatgrandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 116, Denver, NC 28037. Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Holbrooks family.

Jo Audrey Sherrill Holbrooks, age 87, of Sage Court, Denver died Friday, February 8, 2019. Her funeral will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. John Yeager officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Monday in the Family Life Center of Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church prior to the service. Mrs. Holbrooks was born on May 27, 1931 to the late William Ralph Sherrill and Jessie Lee Howard Sherrill. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Junior Holbrooks, her brother, Murray Sherrill and her sister, Gail Sherrill. Mrs. Holbrooks was retired from Southern Manufacturing.She is survived by her two sons, Gary Holbrooks and wife, Susan of Oak Island and Mark Holbrooks and wife, Julie of Lincolnton; her daughter, Cindy H. Arundel of Mooresville; her three brothers, Richard Sherrill and wife, Elaine, Jim Sherrill and wife, Janet and Tony Sherrill and wife, Sue; her sister, Barbara Sifford and husband, Jim and her sister-in-law, Martha Sherrill. Grandchildren were always special to her and included Bryan and Donna Ross, Scott and Ginger Ross, Chris and Chandra Holbrooks, Julie and Scott Smith, Beth and Pete Key, Holly and Matthew Watson, Robbie and Lauren Poston and 15 greatgrandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church, PO Box 116, Denver, NC 28037. Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Holbrooks family. Funeral Home Warlick Funeral Home

125 Dave Warlick Drive

Lincolnton , NC 28092

(704) 735-2521 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close