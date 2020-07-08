1/1
Jo (Hastings) Balstra
Jo (Hastings) Balstra, 77, of Waxhaw, NC and previously from Baldwinsville, NY was reunited with the love of her life on July 2, 2020 after a 16-year battle with scleroderma. She is now singing her heart out, with her brother on steel guitar, and jitterbugging with Bob.

She was predeceased by her husband of 36 years, Bob Balstra, Sr., her son, Bob Balstra, Jr., and her grandson, Jesse. Also predeceased by her parents, Robert and Olive Hastings, brother, Don; brother-in-law, Don; and sisters-in-law, Bev, Carol and Donna. She is survived by her daughter, Laury (Danny) Auman; grandsons, Derek and Dylan Seely and Joshua Auman; granddaughter, Kristen Auman; brothers, Bob (Mary Mil), Jerry (Doreen), and Jim; brother-in-law Richie (Roz), sister-in-law, Judy, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins that she loved very much.

Calling hours will be at Falardeau Funeral Home, 93 Downer St., Baldwinsville on Wednesday evening, July 15th from 5:00 to 7:00pm. The funeral and burial will be private on July 16th at St. Augustine's Church, O'Brien Road, Baldwinsville and St. Mary's Cemetery in Dewitt.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Bob Balstra, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund at C. W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville and /or complete a random act of kindness.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Falardeau Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Falardeau Funeral Home Inc
93 Downer St
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
315-635-3031
