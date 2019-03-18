Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Neil Clontz Baker. View Sign

Jo Neil Clontz Baker, age 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019. She was born on March 23, 1925 in Union County, NC to the late Joe and Dora Clontz.



Jo was a wonderful seamstress, enjoyed gardening and loved her church. She was a loving mother and grandmother.



She is survived by her daughters, Marchia Boone, Deborah Deese and husband Earl, and Patricia Redfern and husband Stan; grandchildren, Christen Boone and fiance Brandon, Julie Wallace and husband Matt, David Deese and wife Amanda, Teresa Wyatt and husband Scott, and Bryan Redfern and wife Hannah; 12 great grandchildren; brother Warren Clontz; and sister Jean Howard.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bascom Baker; grandson Matthew Boone; and seven siblings.



A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227 with the funeral to start at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the .



