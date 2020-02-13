Joan Ann Gray, 87, of Harrisburg, passed away in the early hours Friday morning, February 7, 2020.
Born June 30, 1932 in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine Higgins Balinski.
Joan was a faithful member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, at one time worked for Coca-Cola and retired as a secretary, working in real estate.
Joan was preceded in death by her loving husband of over 60 years, Gerald Gray.
Survivors include her daughter, Debra Goodwin and husband, Mark; a granddaughter, Jillian McManus and husband, Mark; 2 great grandsons, Shane (20) and Brody (9); and a sister, Geraldine Starace.
Inurnment, to reunite with Gerald, will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 13, 2020