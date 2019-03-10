Joan B. Messer, 69, passed away on Thursday March 7, 2019 with her family by her side.
|
She was born July 14, 1949, in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late Mable I. Braddy and Charles B. Braddy.
Joan is survived by her loving husband of forty-nine years, David Messer, son, David Messer Jr. and wife Ashley, her four sisters (Ginny, Fay, Geraldine, Jane), brother, Jerry, and grandchildren Chase and Ethan.
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 10, 2019