Joan B. Messer (1949 - 2019)
Joan B. Messer, 69, passed away on Thursday March 7, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was born July 14, 1949, in Charlotte, North Carolina to the late Mable I. Braddy and Charles B. Braddy.

Joan is survived by her loving husband of forty-nine years, David Messer, son, David Messer Jr. and wife Ashley, her four sisters (Ginny, Fay, Geraldine, Jane), brother, Jerry, and grandchildren Chase and Ethan.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 10, 2019
