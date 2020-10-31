Joan Bechard

December 27, 1936 - October 9, 2020

Fayetteville, Arkansas - Joanie Bechard, 83, died peacefully in Fayetteville, Arkansas on October 9th. She was born in Livonia, Michigan in 1936 to Von and Charlotte Polhemus. She graduated from Birmingham High School and went on to attend undergraduate college in Colorado before earning a Master's Degree in Social Work from Michigan State University.

Joanie was an adventurous soul in the truest sense. One of her favorite songs was the Willie Nelson version of "Don't Fence Me In." This whole song embodies who Joanie was, especially the lines, "Oh give me the land, lots of land/ Under starry skies above/ Don't fence me in/ Let me ride through the wide-open country that I love/ Don't fence me in."

Joanie was an accomplished equestrian. She began riding at twelve years old and passed this talent down to her children. During her time raising a young family in La Crosse, Wisconsin she could often be found competing in riding competitions at the La Crosse Riding Club or giving horse riding and jumping lessons to the youth of La Crosse on the family farm.

Joanie, who was referred to as "Local Horsewoman" in a 1963 La Crosse Tribune article, certainly had a love for horses but it did not stop there. She truly had a love and a passion for anything with a heartbeat. Joanie had a flock of over 150 ducks on her La Crosse farm, raised a monkey during her family's time in Lansing, Michigan, and in the later years of her life operated a farm in Texas where she owned a variety of animals, from goats, to chickens, to pot-belly pigs, and of course, horses.

Joanie's passion for people was evinced in her Masters in Social Work degree. Joanie worked with children her whole life and had a special place in her heart for disadvantaged and troubled youth. One specific program she was involved with was the 4-H program which merged her creative interests and her love for animals to allow her to provide opportunities for disadvantaged youth in Lansing. Joanie always had grand ideas while she was doing important work on the ground, as she loved to be around people. Her passions extended to the environment as well. Joanie did extensive research in the field of aquaponics and designed a program that would help sustain the environment.

Joanie's passions took her on many adventures, even some different than as planned. Joanie was a licensed pilot and at 33 years old was in a plane crash at the Lake Angelus airport. This left her in critical condition for months, and without the majority of her sight for the rest of her life. However, this could not slow Joanie down, nor was it cause for complaint. Joanie and her "can-do attitude" went on to build a house in Great Exuma, Bahamas and was a staple in the community on the small island. To this day, you can ask people on the island, "Do you remember Joanie Zeeb?," to which you will get the response, "Joanie Zeeb? We love Joanie Zeeb, mon!" Not only did she live in the Bahamas, but her restless spirit led her to Paris, Vermont, Texas, and finally Arkansas where she spent her final years.

Joanie is preceded in death by her parents Von and Charlotte Polhemus and her daughter Katherine Copps. She is survived by her sons Christopher (Saxon) Copps of Laguna Beach, California and Gregory (Laura) Copps of Charlotte, North Carolina. Joanie was a loving "Granny" to her four grandchildren Owen, Kiley, Alden and Radley Copps. Joanie is also survived by her sister Sue (Bob) Helm and their children Jean (Harold) Barel, Eric (Cynthia) Helm, Craig (Paula) Helm, Bonnie Helm, and her most dear friend Betty Olson.

Joanie was a woman with a heart full of many passions which were always pulling her in different directions. She had a great sense of humor and an infectious, "snorting" laugh that her loved ones can still hear to this day. She loved her family and friends dearly. We all miss you, "Granny Joanie."





