Mrs. Botzko went to her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 2, 2019. She was born in NYC on August 22, 1929. Her family moved to northeast NJ when she was 10, living there with until 1989 when she and her husband moved to Monroe NC .



She graduated from Bogota HS in 1947, then William Paterson University in 1977. She worked for American Cyanamid Co, Wayne NJ for 21 years, first as secretary then accountant. She was active in the churches she attended, teaching Sunday School, singing in choirs, then in the last few years was part of the Yarn Lovers Ministry at Christ Covenant Church where she was a member. She with her husband Hank enjoyed travelling after retiring.



She is survived by her three children, Stephen Botzko (Katherine), Susan Botzko, and Karen Whinna (Jim), four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Her husband, Hank and her twin brother, David Eastman preceded her in death.



A memorial service will be held at Christ Covenant Church on Thursday at 2 PM with Pastor Bruce Creswell officiating. She was laid to rest next to her husband at Historic Matthews Cemetery.



An online condolence registry is available at





4431 Old Monroe Rd.

Indian Trail , NC 28079

