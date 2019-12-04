Joan Claudette Jones Dunlap, 80, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Peak Resources in Charlotte. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am with the funeral following at 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church-West, 1801 Oaklawn Avenue in Charlotte.
Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Janice J. Clement, Charlotte, Jannette Jones, Pleasant Garden, NC, Carolyn J. Spivey, Huntersville, NC and brothers; Franky Jones, Sr. (Rita) and Fredy Jones (Barbara) of Mebane, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 4, 2019