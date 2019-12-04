Joan Claudette Dunlap

Service Information
Long & Son Mortuary Service
2312 Beatties Ford Rd
Charlotte, NC
28216
(704)-394-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church-West
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church-West
Obituary
Joan Claudette Jones Dunlap, 80, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Peak Resources in Charlotte. Visitation will be held at 11:00 am with the funeral following at 12:00 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church-West, 1801 Oaklawn Avenue in Charlotte.

Left to cherish her memory are sisters, Janice J. Clement, Charlotte, Jannette Jones, Pleasant Garden, NC, Carolyn J. Spivey, Huntersville, NC and brothers; Franky Jones, Sr. (Rita) and Fredy Jones (Barbara) of Mebane, NC.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 4, 2019
