Joan Coker Moon, 88, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, 13 August 2020.



Joan was born to Granbery and Irene Ward on April 27, 1932 in Asheville, North Carolina. She graduated Central High School in Charlotte, NC and Stephens College in Missouri where her friends called her Cokie. She worked as a buyer for Ivey's in Charlotte. She married Lloyd B Moon on June 1956 in Charlotte, NC.



As military spouse, Lloyd's career took them to Enid, OK, Mountain Home AFB ID where sons Lloyd and Ward were born, Harmon AB Newfoundland Canada, Otis AFB MA, Charlotte, NC, Columbus, OH, Tyndall AFB, FL, Maxwell AFB, AL, Patrick AFB, FL, Mitchell Field, NY, and Glastonbury, CT, before retiring in Sumter, SC.



Joan loved Jesus, her family, and serving her community. Joan was an avid painter and artist with many paintings and decoupage works shared with family and friends. She taught painting classes for years in Sumter, SC. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She was very much a social friend in groups such as Pilot club, Red Hat Society, Sumter Newcomers, Swan Lake group, and her Sunday School class groups at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sumter, SC and Shalimar United Methodist Church in Shalimar, FL and friends at the Destiny Worship Center, Fort Walton Beach, FL.



Joan was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, son Ward, parents Granbery and Irene, brother Dr James Ward Jr, sister Judith, brother in law Ed Moon and wife Betsy. She is survived by her son Lloyd Jr, his wife Sandy; grandchildren Katherine (Ethan) Jensen, David, Daniel, and Cooper; brother in law Charles (Carroll) Welch; her nieces Elizabeth, Judith Cha, Katie (Roger), and Julie (Chad); and her nephews Ed, Steve (Kathie), Jimmy, and Rush (Stephanie).



The family would like to extend their gratitude to the CNAs, nurses, doctors, and staff at the Fort Walton Rehabilitation Center, Fort Walton Medical Center, and Emerald Coast Hospice for their loving care these past few years.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the children's ministry at Shalimar United Methodist Church. Expressions of love and sympathy may be placed and viewed online, will post a link on her Facebook account.



Joan's life will be celebrated at Shalimar United Methodist Church on Monday, 24 August at 1100 AM. The Emerald Coast Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements to inter Joan at Arlington National Cemetery with husband Lloyd.



