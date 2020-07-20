Joan "Joanie" Kushinsky, 60, of Mount Holly, passed away July 17, 2020. Joanie was born November 20, 1959 to the late Adolph and Verna Kushinsky. Funeral Services to celebrate Joanie's life will be held Tuesday, July 21st, 1:00 PM, at Liberty Baptist Church with Dr. Gary Berry officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Charlotte, NC. Survivors include her son, Tim Kushinsky (Amber), of Concord, NC; grandchildren, Chandler, Alyssa, and Landon; brother, David Kushinsky; and sisters, Mary Norris, Serina Neil, Margaret Benson, and Florence Kushinsky. www.BensonFuneralServices.com