Mrs. Joan Laura Kies passed away May 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Virgil Freeman and her brother Gerald Freeman. Joan was born in Utica, NY on May 22, 1931 and spent most of her childhood in New Hartford, NY. She graduated High School from Valley Academy in Syracuse, NY. She enjoyed a long career as an underwriter for Equitable Life. Joan was an active member of the Levine Senior Center enjoying the companionship of her many friends especially in the Happy Times lunch group.



Joan is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard Kies, son Stephen Kies, son Jeffrey Kies (Lisa), daughter Lori Triantis (James), six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203. Interment will be a private affair at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Levine Dickerson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr., Huntersville, NC 28708 or to the Happy Times Program at the Levine Senior Center, 1050 Devore Lane, Matthews, NC 28105.



