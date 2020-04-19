Joan Lillengren Moore, 94, of Charlotte, NC passed away on April 13, 2020 from congestive heart failure. Joan was born May 13, 1925 in St. Paul, MN. Her family moved to Chicago, IL when she was 12, where she graduated from high school in 1943. She attended the University of Colorado in Boulder, became a life long member of Delta Gamma sorority, graduating in 1947 as a Phi Beta Kappa with degrees in geology and geography. She married H Huddler Moore, Jr., also of Chicago, on September 11,1948. Joan was a wonderful wife and mother raising two children for 20 years in Indianapolis, IN before moving to Chagrin Falls, OH for the next 42 years. In both locations she made many friends, volunteering at school and local charities, and active in Delta Gamma, golf clubs, bridge groups and the Methodist church. Besides these activities, she and Hud loved to ski, play tennis and travel.
Joan was predeceased by her son, Dr. David Moore of Charlotte, who died in 2013, and a sister, Betty McMahon. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Hud, her daughter, Melinda Tesar, and her husband, Randy, her daughter-in-law, Ann Moore, six grandchildren, Bobby Moore (Casie), Chris Moore (Cathy), Katie Church (Duane), Jeremy Tesar (Sarah), Trevor Tesar (Allie) and Lindsay Hutchens (Jonnie), and eight great grandchildren.
Donations can be made to the David Moore Foundation benefitting research and care of Alzheimer's disease at www.davidmoorefoundation.org/donate.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 19, 2020