Joan Marie Taffi, 72, of Clover, SC, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, SC.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Anthony Funeral Home, 4178 Massillon Road, Uniontown, OH 44685. The family will receive friends before the service from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m.
Joan was born June 20, 1947 in Cuyahoga Falls, OH to the late Nick & Thelma Wilson Yuschak. She graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1965 and worked for BF Goodrich. In 1999 Joan transferred to Charlotte, NC and retired from Goodrich in 2013 after 37 years.
Survivors are her son Enrico Taffi; fiance Gary Hand and his sons Brian (Mandy) and Matt; granddaughter Hayden Hand; brother Mike Yuschak and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie SC and Anthony Funeral Home, Uniontown, OH is serving the family of Ms. Taffi.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 16, 2020