Joan P. Shaw
December 24, 1935 - November 19, 2020
Indian Trail, North Carolina - Joan P. Shaw, age 84, passed away on November 19, 2020. She served as the Mint Hill Town Administrator for ten years and was a member of the Mint Hill Chapter Eastern Star for over thirty years. Joan also served as the secretary for Wilson Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bob Shaw; sons, Mike Shaw (Jackie) and Mitch Shaw (Ann); grandchildren, Brittany Bowab (Ben), Brett Shaw, and Amberley Shaw; and great-granddaughter Caroline. Joan is preceded in death by her son, Bobby Shaw.
Due to the pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
