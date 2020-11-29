1/1
Joan P. Shaw
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan P. Shaw
December 24, 1935 - November 19, 2020
Indian Trail, North Carolina - Joan P. Shaw, age 84, passed away on November 19, 2020. She served as the Mint Hill Town Administrator for ten years and was a member of the Mint Hill Chapter Eastern Star for over thirty years. Joan also served as the secretary for Wilson Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Bob Shaw; sons, Mike Shaw (Jackie) and Mitch Shaw (Ann); grandchildren, Brittany Bowab (Ben), Brett Shaw, and Amberley Shaw; and great-granddaughter Caroline. Joan is preceded in death by her son, Bobby Shaw.
Due to the pandemic, services will be held at a later date.
To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved