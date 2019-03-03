Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Plummer Hanner. View Sign

Joan Plummer Hanner, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on March 1, 2019 . She was born in Randleman, NC, on August 10, 1937, daughter of Robert Kemp Plummer and Elsie Julian Plummer. Joan graduated from Randleman High School, Class of 1955, and went on to attend High Point College and graduated from Women's College (now UNCG) in Greensboro, NC. Joan also has her NC Real Estate License and is a NC Licensed Real Estate Appraiser. Her ties to community organizations revolved around what her children were involved in, serving at their schools throughout and even into college as the Mothers Club President of the Chi Phi Chapter at UNCC; also in different capacities at the family church, Hickory Grove Baptist Church. More recently she belonged to First Baptist Church in Mt. Holly. While she devoted herself to many things, her role with her family was her pride and joy and what she loved to talk about the most. Surviving is her husband of 63 years, and high school sweetheart, Roscoe Hanner; daughters Cathy Franklin of Raleigh and Amy Morris and husband Tom of Charlotte; sons Steve Hanner and wife Simmi of Houston, Texas and Andy Hanner and wife Jennifer of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, TK Franklin, Jr and wife Anna Jane, Andrew Franklin, Roscoe Hanner, Adrian Hanner, Dillon Hanner and Chase Hanner; Morgan Hanner, Evan Hanner and Marina Hanner; Lacy Morris, John Morris and Joe Morris; great-granchildren Kivett Franklin and Anna Russell Franklin; sisters Sue Cocke, Gwen Davis and brothers Dr. Ron Plummer and Robert Plummer. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Thomas Franklin, and great granddaughter Mary Thomas Franklin. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 5th, 2019 from 10 to 11:30am at Pugh Funeral Home, 600 South Main Street, Randleman, NC 27317. The Funeral service will follow at noon in the Pugh Funeral Home Chapel with Joan's brother in law, The Reverend Jerry Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Memorial Park, Asheboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Baptist Church of Mt. Holly, PO Box 385, Mt Holly, NC 28120 or The at

600 S. Main St.

Randleman , NC 27317

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.