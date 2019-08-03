Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Query Rash. View Sign Service Information Harry & Bryant Funeral Home 500 Providence Road Charlotte , NC 28207 (704)-332-7133 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM 812 Bromley Road Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Rash, 82, passed away July 30, 2019. Born in Marion, Virginia on March 14, 1937, she was the daughter of the late D.D. "Spud" Query and Elsie Kirby Query.



Joan graduated from Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA, and initially taught school in the Virginia school system.



In 1961 she married her soul mate, Robert Louis Rash, and together they relocated to Charlotte to start their life together. Theirs was an amazing story of unending love, true partnership and devotion to one another. Their love was palpable to all who were blessed enough to know them. Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, who passed the 30th of June.



Joan's unerring eye for beauty, her entrepreneurial spirit and incredible flair inspired the many businesses she established and operated during her lifetime. Her fondness for miniatures, dollhouses and antiques was the inspiration behind her original business, The Minutique Shoppe, which she opened in the early 1970's. Later, as a founding partner of Queen Charlotte Ltd. and then the sole proprietor of Antique Accents, she became a direct importer of European antiques into the Charlotte area. Many of the pieces she selected are still treasured in homes throughout the country.



Joan is survived by her brother, Frederick Query (Lynda) of Greensboro, NC; daughter, Nancy Rash Maloney (John) of Charlotte; son, Brian Query Rash of Franklin, TN; and the grandsons she treasured: Connell Maloney of Arlington, VA, Gilbert and Conrad Jones of Franklin, TN.



The family is especially appreciative for the care and compassion of Dr. Aristides Chaconas and Dr. Chuck Edwards and their staffs at The Memory Center of Charlotte. Family friends Dr. Dale Owen and Dr. Scott Lurie's guidance contributed significantly to her care, and her family will forever be grateful.



A reception celebrating her life will be held Tuesday, August 6, at 812 Bromley Road, from 4:00-6:00 pm.



Services and interment will be private for the family. Condolences may be offered at



While Joan was a great lover of flowers, the family asks that contributions in her memory be made to Hospice & Palliative Care-Charlotte Region or the Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate. Donations may be made online at





