Joan (Bland) Tillotson (1940 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan (Bland) Tillotson.
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
28212
(704)-334-6421
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Tillotson passed away April 20, 2020, after a prolonged illness.

She was born October 14, 1940 in Chatham County, NC, the daughter of John "Jack" Alton Bland and Nell Patrick Bland. She graduated from Moncure High School in 1958.

She retired in 2006 as a Deputy Clerk of Court for Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. She was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church.

She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Elbert Elijah Tillotson. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Reynolds and husband Matt, and three grandchildren: Aidan Reynolds, Sawyer Reynolds and Savannah Reynolds, all of Charlotte, NC, and her brother, Wallace Bland and wife Joan of Sanford, NC.

Services will be private, and the family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the .

Condolences may be offered at www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Charlotte, NC   (704) 334-6421
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.