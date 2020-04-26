Mrs. Tillotson passed away April 20, 2020, after a prolonged illness.
She was born October 14, 1940 in Chatham County, NC, the daughter of John "Jack" Alton Bland and Nell Patrick Bland. She graduated from Moncure High School in 1958.
She retired in 2006 as a Deputy Clerk of Court for Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. She was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church.
She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Elbert Elijah Tillotson. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Reynolds and husband Matt, and three grandchildren: Aidan Reynolds, Sawyer Reynolds and Savannah Reynolds, all of Charlotte, NC, and her brother, Wallace Bland and wife Joan of Sanford, NC.
Services will be private, and the family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the .
Condolences may be offered at www.McEwenFS.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2020