JoAnn Mary Carroll CHARLOTTE - JoAnn Mary Carroll, age 78, of Charlotte, peacefully passed away on February 3, 2020, at Levine Dickson Hospice Home. JoAnn was born and bred in New York City before raising her beloved children in Williamstown, New Jersey. Her life's adventures continued in Florida, California, and Ohio before her last years in Charlotte. JoAnn will be lovingly remembered by her children, Tracy (Jeff) Biittig, Donna Lindner, and Bryan (Pauline) Carroll. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Evan, Shelbee, Molly, Evelyn, Miriam, and John and great-grandchildren, Aubree and Jason. She will hold a special place in the hearts of her sisters, Jean (Lester) Borden, Ann Cawley, and Susan Reing. Aunt JoJo also will be missed by her nieces and nephews, Lester (Beth) Borden, Jr., Kristine (Dan) Whigham, Katherine (Edward) Costello, Andrew Borden, Julie Borden, Kristen (Bradley) Trice, Oliver Reing, and Claudia Reing and her great-nieces and nephews. JoAnn will be fondly remembered for her good spirit, quick wit, and green thumb. Donations may be made in her memory to the Levine Dickson Hospice Home.

