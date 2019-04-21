Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joann McMeen. View Sign

Joann Williams McMeen CHARLOTTE - Joann Williams McMeen passed into the arms of Jesus on Palm Sunday at the Harris Hospice Unit, Presbyterian Hospital. Joann was born in Charlotte on January 7, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Ruth Doster and J. Adam Williams. She also lived in Dallas, Texas and Hilton Head, SC during her lifetime. Joann was a multi-talented lady. She owned a restaurant, a catering business, made stained glass windows and was an excellent seamstress. She made beautiful doll clothes with delicate trim, beautiful tiny buttons and monograms for her daughter's Barbie and Shirley Temple dolls. In her younger years, Joann enjoyed golf, tennis and bridge. She also volunteered in the community in many different areas. Joann loved her longtime best friend Norma Maloyed. Through her life she loved many dogs especially Lucy Lou, her Papillion. We are so grateful for the caretakers at First Light Homecare of Charlotte, Elizabeth at Carmel Place and her excellent healthcare provider and friend, Mary Dore, PA-C. Joann is survived by her daughter, Robyn Stump and her husband Randy. She is also survived by her grandchildren John and Erin along with Erin's fiance, Will Sparks. At her request, Joann's ashes will be spread over her mother's gravesite. Memorials may be made to Brookstone Schools at 301 S. Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 or Search Ministries at 1043 E. Morehead Street # 105, Charlotte, NC 28204. Online condolences may be placed on

Joann Williams McMeen CHARLOTTE - Joann Williams McMeen passed into the arms of Jesus on Palm Sunday at the Harris Hospice Unit, Presbyterian Hospital. Joann was born in Charlotte on January 7, 1933, and was the daughter of the late Ruth Doster and J. Adam Williams. She also lived in Dallas, Texas and Hilton Head, SC during her lifetime. Joann was a multi-talented lady. She owned a restaurant, a catering business, made stained glass windows and was an excellent seamstress. She made beautiful doll clothes with delicate trim, beautiful tiny buttons and monograms for her daughter's Barbie and Shirley Temple dolls. In her younger years, Joann enjoyed golf, tennis and bridge. She also volunteered in the community in many different areas. Joann loved her longtime best friend Norma Maloyed. Through her life she loved many dogs especially Lucy Lou, her Papillion. We are so grateful for the caretakers at First Light Homecare of Charlotte, Elizabeth at Carmel Place and her excellent healthcare provider and friend, Mary Dore, PA-C. Joann is survived by her daughter, Robyn Stump and her husband Randy. She is also survived by her grandchildren John and Erin along with Erin's fiance, Will Sparks. At her request, Joann's ashes will be spread over her mother's gravesite. Memorials may be made to Brookstone Schools at 301 S. Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28202 or Search Ministries at 1043 E. Morehead Street # 105, Charlotte, NC 28204. Online condolences may be placed on www.tributecreationsociety.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close