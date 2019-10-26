Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanna Spurlin Cochran. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joanna Spurlin Cochran passed away on October 23rd, 2019, at the age of 70, after battling an illness. Born in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on February 26th, 1949 and raised in Hamlet, North Carolina, Joanna's full 70 years allowed her the time to love, and be loved by many.



Affectionately known to her loved ones as "Lulu", a name given to her by her husband of 37 years, James "Jim" Daniel Cochran III, Joanna spent most of her adult life doing what she enjoyed the most, which was caring for, and loving her family. Joanna also worked as a paralegal and was brilliant in her legal knowledge and organizational skills.



Joanna's life blessed countless individuals. However, as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Joanna was a source of strength, love and guidance to many. One to always put others first, her kindness, compassion, wisdom and whole hearted love of life, will be missed by all who knew her. Joanna had the gift of being a great listener which made her a trusted confidant and dear friend to all of those close to her. Joanna shined as a wife and mother but absolutely beamed in her favorite roll as "grandmommy", and she was grand in every way.



Joanna is survived by her husband James "Jim" Daniel Cochran III, her son James "Jimmy" Daniel Cochran IV, daughter in-law Sandra Blythe Cochran and her favorite person, her grandson, James "J.D." Daniel Cochran V. Additionally she is survived by her sister Karen Mims, brother, Steve Spurlin, nieces Dawn Billings, Sara Beth Price, Abigayle Price and Carson Price and nephews Scott Mims and Stuart Spurlin. Anna Hinde also held a special place in her heart.



Joanna was preceded in death by her father Joe Spurlin and her mother Margaret Spurlin.



A celebration of Joanna's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday October 26th 2019 in the Chapel of McEwen's Funeral Home in Mint Hill North Carolina. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask you share kindness with your neighbors, show empathy to others and enjoy your life as you receive it each day.



