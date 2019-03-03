Joanne Louise Jenkinson CHARLOTTE - Mrs. Joanne Louise Jenkinson of Charlotte, NC went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Sidney and Elsie Watt on March 11, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio. She was the oldest of three children. She is preceded in death by her two sisters Marilyn Stanton and Gloria Watt. She is survived by her husband Ralph Lee Jenkinson of 64 years and her five children: Steve Jenkinson, Diane (Steve) O'Donoghue, Gail (Stuart) Gardner, Amy (Bill) Estridge and Jeanie (Jeff) Spivey; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. The Jenkinson Family has entrusted her care to Boston's Mortuary. A memorial service and reception will be held at Sharon Presbyterian Church (5201 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC 28210) on Saturday, March 9th, at 2PM. Donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (jdrf.org), Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (fight.cff.org), Sharon Presbyterian Church (sharonpcusa.org).
Boston's Mortuary
4300 Statesville Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
(704) 509-1550
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 3, 2019