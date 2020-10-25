1/1
Joanne Porter Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Joanne Brown Porter Payne, age 88, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, N.C.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Fort Mill.

Born in Aragon, Georgia, Joanne was a daughter of the late Doyle E. Brown and Ethel Hardy Brown. She was retired from Pineville Elementary School. She was a member of Stough Memorial Baptist Church for more than 60 years. She was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church at the time of her passing. She enjoyed housework and gardening. She was widowed by her first husband, James Reuben Porter (1983) and later by her second husband, Robert "Bob" Payne (1993).

Surviving are her son, Randy Porter of Lexington, N.C.; her daughters, Janice Littlejohn and her husband, Wayne of Rock Hill and LaDonna Buchanan and her husband, Steve of Kings Mountain, N.C.; her grandson whom she adopted Rodney Wayne Sanders of Pineville, N.C.; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Mike, Jerry, and Warren Brown.

Memorials may be made to the Flint Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 269 Flint Hill Road, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill
314 Spratt Street
Fort Mill, SC 29715
803-547-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved