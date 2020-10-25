Mrs. Joanne Brown Porter Payne, age 88, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain, N.C.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Fort Mill.
Born in Aragon, Georgia, Joanne was a daughter of the late Doyle E. Brown and Ethel Hardy Brown. She was retired from Pineville Elementary School. She was a member of Stough Memorial Baptist Church for more than 60 years. She was a member of Flint Hill Baptist Church at the time of her passing. She enjoyed housework and gardening. She was widowed by her first husband, James Reuben Porter (1983) and later by her second husband, Robert "Bob" Payne (1993).
Surviving are her son, Randy Porter of Lexington, N.C.; her daughters, Janice Littlejohn and her husband, Wayne of Rock Hill and LaDonna Buchanan and her husband, Steve of Kings Mountain, N.C.; her grandson whom she adopted Rodney Wayne Sanders of Pineville, N.C.; nine grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Mike, Jerry, and Warren Brown.
Memorials may be made to the Flint Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 269 Flint Hill Road, Fort Mill, SC 29715.
