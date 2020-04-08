Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne Shoemaker Dickson. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Joanne Shoemaker Dickson of Charlotte North Carolina passed away quietly on Saturday April 4, 2020. A private service for the immediate family will be held Thursday April 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held after current assembly restrictions are lifted.



Born August 24, 1928, Joanne was the daughter of Walter Gaston and Laura Zelda (nee' Thomas) Shoemaker of Charlotte, North Carolina. Joanne graduated from Central High School in Charlotte and then The Woman's College (now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro). After earning her degree Joanne became an elementary teacher of students in the second grade.



In 1951, Joanne married Rush Stuart Dickson and they took up residence in the Borough of Queens, New York City. Returning to Charlotte at the onset of the Korean War they began a family that quickly grew to include four children



Joanne was an avid and accomplished bridge player. The ocean and the mountains were her favorite places. She loved golf, snow skiing, boating and fishing on the saltwater flats. She was inseparable from her husband Stuart as they traveled, for business and pleasure, around the world three times. Her passions included flowers and gardening. She loved puzzles, reading and sharing books with her friends. Joanne never met a child or dog that she did not love with great affection.



Joanne was active in civic activities including service as a Cub Scout Den Mother, member of The Junior League of Charlotte, The Mint Museum of Art, The Charlotte Debutante Club, Wing Haven Garden and Bird Sanctuary and Board member of the Charlotte Museum of History. She was a member of Myers Park Baptist Church where she served on the Altar Committee.



Joanne is survived by her husband of 69 years, R Stuart Dickson, her children Rush S Dickson III (Kristin), Thomas Walter Dickson (Cecelia), John Alexander Dickson (Nancy) and Laura Lake Watkins (Carlton), her eight grandchildren Sarah Dickson Bourgeois (John), Rebecca Dickson Callis (David), William Thomas Dickson (Christina), Michael Alan Dickson, Rush Alexander Dickson (Jamie Lee), Ashlyn Sherwood Dickson, Carlton Gunter Watkins III, John Walter Watkins (Sarah) and five great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers or memorials, please donate to the .



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





Joanne Shoemaker Dickson of Charlotte North Carolina passed away quietly on Saturday April 4, 2020. A private service for the immediate family will be held Thursday April 9, 2020. A memorial service will be held after current assembly restrictions are lifted.Born August 24, 1928, Joanne was the daughter of Walter Gaston and Laura Zelda (nee' Thomas) Shoemaker of Charlotte, North Carolina. Joanne graduated from Central High School in Charlotte and then The Woman's College (now the University of North Carolina at Greensboro). After earning her degree Joanne became an elementary teacher of students in the second grade.In 1951, Joanne married Rush Stuart Dickson and they took up residence in the Borough of Queens, New York City. Returning to Charlotte at the onset of the Korean War they began a family that quickly grew to include four childrenJoanne was an avid and accomplished bridge player. The ocean and the mountains were her favorite places. She loved golf, snow skiing, boating and fishing on the saltwater flats. She was inseparable from her husband Stuart as they traveled, for business and pleasure, around the world three times. Her passions included flowers and gardening. She loved puzzles, reading and sharing books with her friends. Joanne never met a child or dog that she did not love with great affection.Joanne was active in civic activities including service as a Cub Scout Den Mother, member of The Junior League of Charlotte, The Mint Museum of Art, The Charlotte Debutante Club, Wing Haven Garden and Bird Sanctuary and Board member of the Charlotte Museum of History. She was a member of Myers Park Baptist Church where she served on the Altar Committee.Joanne is survived by her husband of 69 years, R Stuart Dickson, her children Rush S Dickson III (Kristin), Thomas Walter Dickson (Cecelia), John Alexander Dickson (Nancy) and Laura Lake Watkins (Carlton), her eight grandchildren Sarah Dickson Bourgeois (John), Rebecca Dickson Callis (David), William Thomas Dickson (Christina), Michael Alan Dickson, Rush Alexander Dickson (Jamie Lee), Ashlyn Sherwood Dickson, Carlton Gunter Watkins III, John Walter Watkins (Sarah) and five great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers or memorials, please donate to the .Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations