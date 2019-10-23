Jody Bentley Hathcock died unexpectedly Oct. 19, 2019. Born April 9, 1970. Jody's life was lived with joy and love. Beautiful in every way, she had an infectious smile and laugh that made all seem well in the world. An assistant Clerk of Court for Cabarrus County, Jody was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her parents Vicki Wilson Bentley of Asheville and Joe Bentley (Georgeanne) of Mt. Holly; husband Art Hathcock; son Dalton Hathcock -student at UNCW; Sister, Molly Bentley Essick (Brody) of Welcome, NC; as well as nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins, and innumerable friends; all who adored her.
A service to celebrate Jody's life will be held at 4 pm Thurs. Oct. 24, 2019 at McLean Funeral Chapel in Gastonia. Memorials may be made to continuing Dalton Hathcock's education at UNCW c/o any branch of NC State Employees Credit Union (SECU)
The family will receive friends after the service.
www.mcleanfuneral.com for more info.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 23, 2019