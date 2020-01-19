Guest Book View Sign Service Information Morgan and Son Funeral Home - Marshville 218 East Main Street Marshville , NC 28103 (704)-624-2137 Visitation 10:00 AM Morgan and Son Funeral Home - Marshville 218 East Main Street Marshville , NC 28103 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Morgan and Son Funeral Home - Marshville 218 East Main Street Marshville , NC 28103 View Map Interment 1:30 PM The Camelia Room 126 E. Main Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Joseph Elmo Greene passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by family, in his 100th year of life on Saturday, January 18, 2020.



Dr. Greene was born February 12, 1920 in Aiken, S.C to James Elmore Greene, born in 1852, and Minnie Peele Greene, born in 1881. He graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in 1949, and in 1960 moved to Marshville, N.C., where he raised his family and served the community as a physician. Dr. Greene practiced General Medicine for fifty years, from July 5, 1950 to July 26, 2000, retiring at age 80. Following retirement, he continued to maintain an active medical license until his passing.



Dr. Greene led a simple life revolving around his faith, family and practice of medicine. He was a faithful Christian, loving husband, devoted father, and dedicated to helping generations of patients during his career. Dr. Greene loved reading the Bible and attending church, and he served as a Christian example for his children. With his inquisitive mind and engaging personality, he had a variety of interests, including working on his farm, reading, quoting Shakespeare, and sharing his humor with everyone he met.



Dr. Greene is pre-deceased by his wife of 68 years, Mrs. Mara Lee Rogers Greene, a registered nurse, who passed away on October 27, 2014. He is survived by his five children and 20 grandchildren: Dr. Suzanne Marshall and her husband Jay, of Solvang, CA. and their three children; Mr. Roger Greene and his wife Martha, of Honea Path, S.C. and their eleven children; Dr. Phillip Greene and his wife Amy, of Charlotte, N.C.; Mr. Steve Greene of Marshville, N.C.; and Dr. Scott Greene and his wife Lydia, of Bloomsburg, Pa., and their six children. In addition to his children and grandchildren, Dr. Greene is survived by 39 great grandchildren.



On Wednesday, January 22, visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. and funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at Morgan & Son Funeral Home, 218 E. Main St., Marshville, N.C., followed by a coffee & tea reception at The Camelia Room, located a few doors down the street at 126 E. Main Street, and 1:30 p.m. interment.

